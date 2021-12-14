News24.com | WATCH | Accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley appears in court, will stay in adult jail
Michigan teenager Ethan Crumbley who is charged in a school shooting has been ordered to remain in an adult jail.Full Article
A Michigan judge declined on Monday to move the 15-year-old charged with killing four students at Oxford High School out of an..
Michigan Officials Say School Didn't , Search Ethan Crumbley's Backpack, Despite Legality to Do So.
Oakland County..
Watch VideoA judge imposed a combined $1 million bond Saturday for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four..