Kroger Ending Some COVID-19 Benefits For Unvaccinated Staff

Watch VideoKroger, the country's biggest traditional grocery chain, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers as big employers attempt to compel more of their workforce to become vaccinated with cases of COVID-19 again rising.
Unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two weeks of paid emergency...
Watch VideoKroger, the country's biggest traditional grocery chain, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers as big employers attempt to compel more of their workforce to become vaccinated with cases of COVID-19 again rising.