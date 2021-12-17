New Mexico Authorities Issue Warrant For Alec Baldwin's Phone

Watch VideoAuthorities on Thursday issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone, saying it could hold evidence that might be helpful as they investigate a deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director.
Baldwin was holding a revolver during rehearsal when it fired. He...
