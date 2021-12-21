News24.com | Queen Elizabeth cancels Sandringham Christmas

Queen Elizabeth II has decided to break with tradition and celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle rather than at her Sandringham estate.Full Article
It will be the Queen's first Christmas following her late husband Prince Philip's death earlier this year