Coronavirus: United, Delta, JetBlue and others cancel Christmas Eve, Christmas Day flights
Published
Airlines including United, Delta and JetBlue announced Christmas Eve and Christmas Day flight cancellations.
#christmasday #jetblue #christmaseve
Published
Airlines including United, Delta and JetBlue announced Christmas Eve and Christmas Day flight cancellations.
#christmasday #jetblue #christmaseve
United, Delta and JetBlue have canceled more than 300 flights on Christmas Eve, one of the busiest days of the holiday season...