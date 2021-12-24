Lufthansa, United, Delta Cancel Flights Over Christmas

Watch VideoAt least three major airlines said they have canceled dozens of flights because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season.

Germany-based Lufthansa said Friday that it was canceling a dozen long-haul transatlantic flights...

