Alberta doubles active COVID-19 cases in a week, sets single-day record
Alberta more than doubled its active COVID-19 case count in a week, while recording its highest single-day increase of new infections.Full Article
Watch VideoMore than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level..
Watch VideoDr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday the nation should consider a vaccination mandate..