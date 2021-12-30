The sex-trafficking conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, late financier Jeffrey Epstein's "right hand" and associate, was long overdue, representatives for the pair's victims have said.After a two-and-a-half-week trial in a Manhattan...Full Article
'Moved to tears': Jeffrey Epstein's victims react to Ghislaine Maxwell verdict
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jury selection to begin in trial of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell
Maxwell is to go before a federal jury in Manhattan today on charges she groomed underage victims to be raped by Epstein.
WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Te
Jury Signals Verdict Not Near At Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
Watch VideoThe jury considering the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial finished a third full day of..
Newsy