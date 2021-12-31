Italy sets new COVID-19 cases record, surpassing 100,000 for first time
Published
Italy reported 126,888 new cases of coronavirus, the first time the country has recorded more than 100,000 cases in one day.Full Article
Published
Italy reported 126,888 new cases of coronavirus, the first time the country has recorded more than 100,000 cases in one day.Full Article
Watch VideoThe Omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in..
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea is extending measures to guard against the omicron variant of the coronavirus for another four..