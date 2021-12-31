Germany gears up for new year vaccination offensive
Published
Chancellor Olaf Scholz uses his first new year message to urge millions of unvaccinated to get a jabFull Article
Published
Chancellor Olaf Scholz uses his first new year message to urge millions of unvaccinated to get a jabFull Article
BNEI BRAK, Israel (AP) — Yossi Levy has repeatedly booked and canceled his coronavirus vaccine appointment. The 45-year-old..
Watch VideoWith new variants continuing to spread and COVID surging in many parts of the world, this holiday season is shaping up..