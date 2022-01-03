FDA Expands Pfizer Boosters For Ages 12 To 15 As Omicron Surges

Watch VideoThe U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the Omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they're also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds...

