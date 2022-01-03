Prince Andrew accuser’s settlement agreement with Jeffrey Epstein made public
Prince Andrew has argued the previously-confidential deal made between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre in 2009 shields him from liability.Full Article
The 12-page document which was unsealed and made public by a New York court on Monday afternoon revealed the terms of a 500,000 US..
A 2009 settlement agreement between financier Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, said Giuffre..