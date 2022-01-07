President Biden To Deliver State Of The Union Address March 1

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1, the White House confirmed Friday, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent the president a formal invitation to speak to Congress and the American public one year into his term.
