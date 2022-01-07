Judge Dismisses Sole Criminal Charge Against Andrew Cuomo

Watch VideoA judge on Friday dismissed the only criminal charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office.
The move was expected after Albany County prosecutors said they couldn't prove the case and wanted to drop it, and Cuomo's lawyers...
Watch VideoA judge on Friday dismissed the only criminal charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office.