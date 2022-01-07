Criminal charge against Andrew Cuomo tossed
Published
A judge on Friday dismissed the only criminal charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office. (Jan. 7)
Published
A judge on Friday dismissed the only criminal charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office. (Jan. 7)
Watch VideoA judge on Friday dismissed the only criminal charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in connection with..
A judge has dismissed the only criminal charge filed against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo in connection with the sexual..