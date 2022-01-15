Djokovic returns to detention as he fights Australia deportation
Published
Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government revoked Djokovic’s visa for a second time amid public outcry.
#scottmorrison #primeminister #deportation #djokovic
Published
Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government revoked Djokovic’s visa for a second time amid public outcry.
#scottmorrison #primeminister #deportation #djokovic
Watch VideoNovak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest..
Watch VideoThe top men's tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, spent Orthodox Christmas in an immigration detention hotel in..