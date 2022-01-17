Los Angeles nurse dies after being attacked at bus stop
Published
A woman is dead after she was violently attacked while waiting for a bus in downtown last week, according to the Los Angeles Police Department .
#busstop
Published
A woman is dead after she was violently attacked while waiting for a bus in downtown last week, according to the Los Angeles Police Department .
#busstop
Sandra Shells was attacked at a bus stop on Thursday morning. Authorities said she died Sunday at the same hospital she worked at..