Partisans Seize on Edited Clip of CDC Director’s Comments on COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, discussed a recent study that found that on the rare occasion when fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19, they often had multiple risk factors for severe disease. But her reference to vaccinated people was cut in a version of the interview -- and conservative figures misleadingly claimed she was talking about all COVID-19 deaths.Full Article