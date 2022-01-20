Havana syndrome’ unlikely caused by hostile foreign power, CIA says
Published
Investigation finds majority of cases probably linked to pre-existing medical conditions, environmental factors or stress
#stressinvestigation #havana
Published
Investigation finds majority of cases probably linked to pre-existing medical conditions, environmental factors or stress
#stressinvestigation #havana
'Havana Syndrome' Unlikely
Caused by Foreign Attack, CIA Says.
The findings assessed by a CIA task force were recently..
The CIA has ruled out Russia or any foreign power for being behind most cases of the mysterious “Havana Syndrome.”