Brian Laundrie's notebook has revealed he took responsibility for Gabby Petito's death, according to the FBI.In a statement released on Friday, the agency said no one else was involved other than her fiance Laundrie, 23."All logical...Full Article
Brian Laundrie's notebook reveals he took responsibility for Gabby Petito's death
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for Gabby Petito's death, according to the FBI.
