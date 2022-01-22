Rare Blast Of Snow, Ice Takes Aim At Southeast U.S. Coast

Watch VideoFreezing rain, sleet and snow blew into coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia on Friday in a winter storm that forecasters say could snarl a region that's unaccustomed to winter precipitation.
Authorities along the North and South Carolina coast warned that ice accumulations could cause major...
Watch VideoFreezing rain, sleet and snow blew into coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia on Friday in a winter storm that forecasters say could snarl a region that's unaccustomed to winter precipitation.