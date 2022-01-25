Police party investigation ups pressure on Boris Johnson
Published
Boris Johnson faces a decisive 48 hours, with an official inquiry into lockdown events also due.
#borisjohnson #lockdownevents
Published
Boris Johnson faces a decisive 48 hours, with an official inquiry into lockdown events also due.
#borisjohnson #lockdownevents
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper says the police investigation into potentially lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street..
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg sought to defend Boris Johnson and the "amazing job" he has done outside No. 10,..