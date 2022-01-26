US Navy working to recover F35 from South China Sea
Multimillion-dollar fighter jet fell into the disputed waters after a landing accident in which seven sailors were hurt.
#sailors #southchinasea #landingaccident #usnavy
SOUTH CHINA SEA — A U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II crashed while attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson, injuring seven sailors,..
A Navy jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea crashed Monday while trying to land on the deck of an aircraft carrier. Navy..