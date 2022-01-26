The US has made no concessions to the main Russian demands over Ukraine and Nato in a long-awaited written response delivered to Russia on Wednesday in Moscow, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Blinken said the US response,...Full Article
Ukraine Crisis: Blinken: No concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
