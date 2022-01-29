Fast And Furious: Heavy Snow, High Winds Threaten East Coast

Watch VideoPeople from New York City to Maine were awakening Saturday to half a foot of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.
Parts of 10 states and some major population...
