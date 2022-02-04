Watch VideoMinnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will join the review of the fatal shooting of a Black man by Minneapolis police, authorities said Friday, shortly after police released body camera footage that showed SWAT team officers entering an apartment and shooting the 22-year-old man, who was wrapped in a blanket and had...Full Article
Minnesota Police Release Footage Of Man Killed During No-Knock Warrant
