The Clippers have acquired two-way wings Norman Powell and Robert Covington in a trade with the Trail Blazers that sends Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow and Keon Johnson to Portland, sources told...



#adrianwojnarowski #keonjohnson #portlandtrailblazers #laclippers #normanpowell #justisewinslow #robertcovington #ericbledsoe