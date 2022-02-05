Waffle House Shooter Found Guilty On 4 Counts Of Murder

Watch VideoA man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018 was found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder Friday by a jury that rejected his insanity defense.
Travis Reinking, 33, did not dispute the details of the shooting, which was caught on surveillance video and witnessed by numerous...
