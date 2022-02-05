Anthony Lynn expected to be hired as 49ers assistant head coach
Published
Anthony Lynn is joining the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
#sanfrancisco49ers #nflnetwork #cameronwolfe #anthonylynn
Published
Anthony Lynn is joining the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
#sanfrancisco49ers #nflnetwork #cameronwolfe #anthonylynn
The San Francisco 49ers are set to hire former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn to their recently opened assistant head coach..