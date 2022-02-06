Top Biden Aide Says Ukraine Invasion Could Come 'Any Day'

Top Biden Aide Says Ukraine Invasion Could Come 'Any Day'

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoWhite House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day," launching a conflict that would come at an "enormous human cost."

The senior adviser to President Joe Biden offered another stark warning the day after U.S. officials confirmed that Russia has  assembled at...

Full Article