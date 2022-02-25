Russia Bans UK Flights Over Its Airspace After Sanctions

Watch VideoAs Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion's first full day, world leaders on Friday began to fine-tune a response meant to punish the Russian economy and its leaders, including President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.
While there's an acute awareness that a military intervention is unlikely,...
