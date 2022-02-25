Russia bans UK flights over its airspace in retaliation to British sanctions
Published
Russia’s civil aviation authority has banned UK flights to and over Russia in retaliation to the British ban on Aeroflot flights.Full Article
Published
Russia’s civil aviation authority has banned UK flights to and over Russia in retaliation to the British ban on Aeroflot flights.Full Article
Watch VideoAs Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion's first full day, world leaders on Friday began to..
UK flights to and over Russia have been banned by the country's civil aviation authority in retaliation for a British ban on..