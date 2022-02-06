Crossing Party Lines, Manchin Endorses Murkowski's Senate Campaign

Watch VideoDemocratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.
The conservative West Virginia lawmaker said he has teamed well with Murkowski in the...
