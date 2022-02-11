Phoenix Police Chief: 5 Officers Shot, Wounded Responding To Call

Phoenix Police Chief: 5 Officers Shot, Wounded Responding To Call

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoFive Phoenix police officers were wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, including four shot while trying to take a baby to safety, Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

A woman at the home also was critically injured, Williams told reporters.

The status of the shooter and other...

Full Article