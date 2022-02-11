Phoenix Police Chief: 5 Officers Shot, 4 Wounded Responding To Call

Watch VideoFive Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded in an ambush after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, including four who were shot while trying to take a baby to safety, police said.

Four more officers were injured by shrapnel or ricocheting bullets. All were expected to survive,...

