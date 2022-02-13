Watch VideoProtesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before...Full Article
Blockades On Canada-us Border Continue As Protests Swell
Newsy0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Canada Border Blockade Clearing Peacefully As Police Move In
Newsy
Watch VideoA tense standoff at a U.S.-Canadian border crossing crucial to both countries' economies appeared to be dissolving..
-
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
SeattlePI.com
-
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Indian Express
-
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests grow
Belfast Telegraph
-
Blockades on Canada-US border continue, protests swell
IndiaTimes
Advertisement
More coverage
US authorities issue bulletin warning truckers could target Super Bowl inspired by protests on Canada's border
Sky News
US authorities have warned that truckers could target the Super Bowl and State of the Union Address inspired by the massive..