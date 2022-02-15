The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a US$73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, their attorney...Full Article
Sandy Hook families settle for $73m with gun maker Remington
