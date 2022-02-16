Scientists Say They Have Cured A Woman Of HIV

Watch VideoAnother person, a mixed-race woman, has been cured of HIV. Doctors say a transplant using stem cells from umbilical cord blood was successful. It means it could now be possible to cure more people with HIV from diverse racial backgrounds.
Researchers on the team Newsy's Lindsey Theis spoke with say the process can...
