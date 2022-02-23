We got justice for Ahmaud.’ Men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty in hate crimes trial
Published
BREAKING NEWS: A verdict has been reached in the hate crimes trial in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
Published
Ahmaud Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones speaks following the guilty verdict for the three Georgia men in the federal..
A jury in Brunswick, Ga., unanimously found defendants Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William..