As Ukraine Shudders, Donald Trump Calls Vladimir Putin's Incursion 'Pretty Smart'
The former president made his remarks at an event at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday night. On Tuesday, he called Putin's strategy "genius."Full Article
