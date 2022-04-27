Watch VideoDr. Anthony Fauci has given an upbeat assessment of the current state of the coronavirus in the United States, saying the country is "out of the pandemic phase" when it comes to new infections, hospitalizations and deaths, but that it appears to be making a transition to COVID-19 becoming an endemic disease —...Full Article
Fauci: 'Pandemic Phase' Over For U.S., But COVID-19 Still Here
Health officials are instead hoping to get out of what he called the "acute pandemic phase" and reach a point where the virus can..
CBS 2
The state also has a seven-day average over 7 percent. Just a month ago, it was 2.4 percent.
