Recession Fears Mount As U.S. Economy Shrinks; Inflation Surges

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden’s upbeat message that the economy is cruising along hit a troublesome speed bump on Thursday when the federal government reported that U.S. gross domestic product shrank during the first three months of 2022.
*SEE MORE: Key Inflation Gauge Sets 40-Year High As Gas And Food Prices...
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden’s upbeat message that the economy is cruising along hit a troublesome speed bump on Thursday when the federal government reported that U.S. gross domestic product shrank during the first three months of 2022.