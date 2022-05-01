Hollywood actress and UN humanitarian ambassador Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram.According to Maksym Kozytskyy, Jolie — who has...Full Article
Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine visit, meets children
New Zealand Herald1 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Angelina Jolie Evacuated Over Bomb Threats On Surprise Visit To Ukraine Shortly After Being Spotted In Café In Lviv
Radar Online
Jolie is in the war-torn country on a personal humanitarian visit to "welcome internally displaced Ukrainians."
-
Inside Angelina Jolie's Surprise Visit to Ukraine Amid Russia's Invasion
E! Online
-
Live updates l Blinken says US diplomats to visit Kyiv again
SeattlePI.com
-
Angelina Jolie Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine, Meets With Injured Children
Huffington Post
-
Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets children dislaced by war with Russia
Zee News
Advertisement
More coverage
Angelina Jolie Makes Surprise Visit to Refugees and Children in Lviv, Ukraine
Mediaite
Actress Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to Lviv, Ukraine on Saturday and spoke with refugees who fled eastern Ukraine to the..
-
Angelina Jolie meets children, spotted at cafe in Ukraine amid ongoing war with Russia
DNA
-
Angelina Jolie Makes A Surprise Trip To Ukraine: Visits Children Suffering From War
HNGN
-
Angelina Jolie rushed to bunker as air siren sounds in Ukraine's Lviv
Brisbane Times
-
Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine
Japan Today