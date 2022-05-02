Israel Lashes Out At Russia Over Lavrov's Nazism Remarks

Watch VideoIsrael on Monday lashed out at Russia over "unforgivable" comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
