Israel Lashes Out At Russia Over Lavrov's Nazism Remarks

Israel Lashes Out At Russia Over Lavrov's Nazism Remarks

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoIsrael on Monday lashed out at Russia over "unforgivable" comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.

It was a steep...

Full Article