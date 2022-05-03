Cops: Body In Barrel In Lake Mead Was Man Who Had Been Shot

Watch VideoThe body found inside a barrel on the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead after the lake's level was depleted amid drought is that of a man who was shot, police said Tuesday.
The killing probably happened between the mid-1970s and the early 1980s because the victim was wearing shoes that were manufactured during that...
