Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
Published
Las Vegas police provided more details Tuesday morning in the discovery of a body at Lake Mead National Recreational Area.
#lakemead #lasvegas
Published
Las Vegas police provided more details Tuesday morning in the discovery of a body at Lake Mead National Recreational Area.
#lakemead #lasvegas
Watch VideoThe body found inside a barrel on the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead after the lake's level was depleted amid drought..
Las Vegas police believe a body found inside a barrel on the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead is that of a man who had been..