Pope Francis warns pro-war Russian patriarch not to be 'Putin's altar boy'
Published
Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become 'Putin's altar boy,' he said in an interview this week.Full Article
Published
Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become 'Putin's altar boy,' he said in an interview this week.Full Article
Pope Francis told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has given the war..
Pope Francis has indicated that he wants to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and would travel to Moscow for that purpose..