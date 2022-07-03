Russia Claims Pivotal Ukraine City; Kyiv Says Fight Ongoing

Watch VideoRussia claimed control Sunday over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of its invasion. But Ukraine's president said the fight for the city of Lysychansk was ongoing.
If confirmed, a Russian seizure of Luhansk province would provide its forces a stronger base to...
Watch VideoRussia claimed control Sunday over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of its invasion. But Ukraine's president said the fight for the city of Lysychansk was ongoing.