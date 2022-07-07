Jake Paul announces Hasim Rahman Jr. to replace Tommy Fury in Aug. 6 fight
Jake Paul has found a new opponent for Aug. 6 with Tommy Fury out of the picture once more.
Jake Paul has a new opponent for his boxing match in Madison Square Garden next month in Hasim Rahman Jr. after the withdrawal of..
Paul's fight with Tommy Fury has been sidelined