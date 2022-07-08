Biden Signs Order On Abortion Access After High Court Ruling

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday to protect access to abortion as he faced mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago.
The actions he outlined are intended to mitigate some...
